Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Sendas Distribuidora comprises 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 0.06% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,441 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 66.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAI opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

