Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rumble Price Performance
Shares of RUMBW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,449. Rumble has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
