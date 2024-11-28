Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,924,600 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 12,155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,811.5 days.

Saipem Stock Up 4.7 %

SAPMF stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

