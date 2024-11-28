San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 280500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.