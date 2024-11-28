SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces GBX 1.58 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SEIT traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.95 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.38. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 49.95 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.20 ($0.90). The company has a market capitalization of £544.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.80 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

