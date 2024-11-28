SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

