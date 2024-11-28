Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Acquires 32,249 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 32,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.85 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of A$156,407.65 ($101,563.41).
Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Alfred Moufarrige purchased 26,036 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.95 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,904.24 ($83,704.05).
- On Thursday, September 19th, Alfred Moufarrige bought 100,000 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$490,000.00 ($318,181.82).
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73.
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
