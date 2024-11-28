ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,547,241 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,041.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $958.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,072.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

