Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.37%.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

