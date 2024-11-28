Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,781,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance

SHJBF remained flat at C$1.24 during trading on Thursday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

