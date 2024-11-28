Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,781,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance
SHJBF remained flat at C$1.24 during trading on Thursday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60.
About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.