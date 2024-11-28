SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321,684 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $1,120,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 139,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.2 %

SharkNinja stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $112.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

