Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 18,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
Shawcor Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.
Shawcor Company Profile
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
