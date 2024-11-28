Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.