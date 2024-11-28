Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 329.5% in November

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a growth of 329.5% from the October 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

SGIOY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 165,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,057. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

