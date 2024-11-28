Short Interest in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declines By 80.0%

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THW. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.