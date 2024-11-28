Short Interest in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declines By 80.0%

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.48.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
