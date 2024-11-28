Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Increases By 945.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 945.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

