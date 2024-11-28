Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Increases By 945.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 945.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
About Anglo American Platinum
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.