Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Declines By 66.7%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

