Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Declines By 66.7%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
