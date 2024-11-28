Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Grows By 86.4%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the October 31st total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.8 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 84,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,574. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.