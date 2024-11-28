Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 138.2%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 237,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,754. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
