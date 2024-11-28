Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 138.2%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 237,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,754. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 907,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,322 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

