Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Expands By 214.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 450,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 105,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

