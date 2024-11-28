Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Expands By 566.7%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0064 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

