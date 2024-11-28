Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Declines By 79.0%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the October 31st total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MSFU stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 231,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,972. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3293 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

