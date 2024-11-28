Short Interest in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Decreases By 91.4%

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Earlyworks Trading Up 15.1 %
Shares of ELWS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Earlyworks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Earlyworks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.