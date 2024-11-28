Short Interest in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Decreases By 91.4%

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Earlyworks Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of ELWS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Earlyworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.