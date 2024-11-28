Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Grows By 600.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FAB opened at $89.52 on Thursday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $70.96 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
