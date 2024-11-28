Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 74.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5,188.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,099,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QABA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,406. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

