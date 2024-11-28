Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Increases By 463.8%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 463.8% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 592.0 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.98.
