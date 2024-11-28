Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Increases By 463.8%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 463.8% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 592.0 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

