Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Increases By 297.6%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the October 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GCC has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

