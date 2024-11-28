Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Increases By 297.6%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the October 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GCC has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.
About GCC
