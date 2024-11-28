Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

