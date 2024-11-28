Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.
About Great Wall Motor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.