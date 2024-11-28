Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Decreases By 85.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

