Short Interest in Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Rises By 333.3%

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INHD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 15,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Inno has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

