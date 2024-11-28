Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Grows By 275.0%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the October 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 542,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,064. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

