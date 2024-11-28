Short Interest in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Decreases By 97.4%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other LogicMark news, major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 84,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $168,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,014. This trade represents a 222.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LGMK opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. LogicMark has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $32.48.
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
