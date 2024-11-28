Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Decreases By 97.0%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

LuxUrban Hotels stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 159,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,407. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $481.60.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($28.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

About LuxUrban Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:LUXH Free Report ) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.72% of LuxUrban Hotels worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Stories

