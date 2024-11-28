Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rises By 360.4%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,328,800 shares, a growth of 360.4% from the October 31st total of 2,243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.9 days.

NatWest Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 9,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,018. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 16.17%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

