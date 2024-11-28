Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declines By 75.2%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the October 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 376,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

