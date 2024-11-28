Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Rises By 77.8%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CAFG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:CAFG Free Report ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.89% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

