Short Interest in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Declines By 42.9%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Power Solutions International from $22.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:PSIX traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 92,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $693.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. Power Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

