Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Increases By 128.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYU traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. 12,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.