Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Increases By 305.9%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ReoStar Energy Price Performance

REOS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

ReoStar Energy Company Profile



Featured Stories

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

