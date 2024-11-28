Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Increases By 305.9%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ReoStar Energy Price Performance
REOS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReoStar Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is a Dividend King?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.