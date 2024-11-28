Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Rises By 2,400.0%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABSW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

