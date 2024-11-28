Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Rises By 2,400.0%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SABSW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
