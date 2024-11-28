Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Declines By 96.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

SKHHY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 20,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,420. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

