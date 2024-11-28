Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Rises By 76.5%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the October 31st total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sow Good Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SOWG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 197,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,385. The company has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.96. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sow Good

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Sow Good by 181.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sow Good by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sow Good during the second quarter worth $60,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Featured Articles

