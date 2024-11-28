Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Expands By 441.4%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 441.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.
Taikisha Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.