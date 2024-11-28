Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Expands By 441.4%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 441.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

Get Taikisha alerts:

Taikisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.