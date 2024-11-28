Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Rises By 117.4%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

U.S. Energy Company Profile

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

