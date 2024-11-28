Short Interest in Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Drops By 35.7%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF remained flat at $7.52 during trading on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.