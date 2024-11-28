Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Rises By 2,400.0%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLIOY remained flat at $6.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

