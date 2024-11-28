Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $186.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $157.42 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

