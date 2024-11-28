Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.2568 dividend. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

