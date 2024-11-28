Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE TSLX opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
