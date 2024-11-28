Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKKY opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

