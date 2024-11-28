Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKKY opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
